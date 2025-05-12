MCI delivers six new J4500 coaches to longtime partner GO Riteway

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI) and North America’s motorcoach leader, offering in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, announced the delivery of six new 2025 J4500 coaches to GO Riteway Transportation Group.

The delivery continues a long-standing relationship between MCI and GO Riteway, one of the Midwest’s largest, multi-service transportation providers. The new coaches are wrapped and ready for service across GO Riteway’s growing network in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.

“GO Riteway is a great example of a company that invests in quality equipment to provide top-tier service to its customers and communities,” said Tom Wagner, Vice President of Private Sector Sales and Service, MCI. “We’re proud to continue supporting the Bast family as GO Riteway expands its motorcoach services across the region.”

The strength of the partnership between the two companies was recognized in 2023, when GO Riteway honored MCI with its Partner of the Year award, a testament to the trusted collaboration developed over more than 45 years.

“MCI has been a reliable partner to our company for decades. Their team understands our operational needs and delivers coaches that reflect the high standards we set for our passengers,” said Wendy Bast, Co-Owner of GO Riteway Transportation Group. “These new J4500s are a great fit for our expanding service, and we’re proud to continue growing alongside MCI.”

Based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, GO Riteway operates more than 25 locations across the Midwest with a team of 1,600 employees and a diverse fleet of 1,300 vehicles. Their fleet includes school buses, motorcoaches, shuttles, executive sedans, and vans—providing everything from daily school routes to business travel and regional charters.

GO Riteway’s latest MCI J4500s feature advanced driver assistance safety systems, premium interior styling, and automated audio-visual systems for an enhanced passenger experience. The company continues to rely on MCI for high-performance vehicles, service support, and parts to keep operations running smoothly and efficiently.