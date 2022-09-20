SOUTHEASTERN STAGES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) – DIESEL POWERED OVER THE ROAD INTERCITY BUSES – DUE OCTOBER 5, 2022 @ 2 PM EDT

PUBLIC NOTICE

SOUTHEASTERN STAGES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

DIESEL POWERED OVER THE ROAD INTERCITY BUSES

Proposal No. SESPTD09062022

Southeastern Stages, Inc. with administrative offices located at 260 University AV SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Intends to establish an enterprise contract to purchase over the road intercity motor coaches. Proposals may be obtained by prospective proposers by contacting:

Tori Taner

Southeastern Stages

260 University AV SW ▪ Atlanta GA ▪ 30315

Tori@southeasternstages.com ▪ 404-591-2750

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the instructions to proposers. Failure to comply with all instructions may result in disqualification of their proposal.

Sealed, original proposals must be submitted and accepted by Southeastern prior to 2:00 PM EDT on October 5, 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This contract is subject to a financial assistance grant between Southeastern Stages and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) administered by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.