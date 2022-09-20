SOUTHEASTERN STAGES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) – DIESEL POWERED OVER THE ROAD INTERCITY BUSES – DUE OCTOBER 5, 2022 @ 2 PM EDT

PUBLIC NOTICE
SOUTHEASTERN STAGES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
DIESEL POWERED OVER THE ROAD INTERCITY BUSES
Proposal No. SESPTD09062022
Southeastern Stages, Inc. with administrative offices located at 260 University AV SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Intends to establish an enterprise contract to purchase over the road intercity motor coaches. Proposals may be obtained by prospective proposers by contacting:
Tori Taner
Southeastern Stages
260 University AV SW ▪ Atlanta GA ▪ 30315
Tori@southeasternstages.com ▪ 404-591-2750
Prospective proposers are required to abide by the instructions to proposers. Failure to comply with all instructions may result in disqualification of their proposal.
Sealed, original proposals must be submitted and accepted by Southeastern prior to 2:00 PM EDT on October 5, 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
This contract is subject to a financial assistance grant between Southeastern Stages and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) administered by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.