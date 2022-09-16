American Seating announces new hire for lead sales position

American Seating is pleased to announce that Brian Chappell has joined American Seating as national sales manager.

While Brian will collaborate with American Seating’s sales team on seating and securement sales strategies, his primary focus will be on serving United States customers.

“Brian has exceptional leadership skills centered on customer relations needs,” American Seating Vice President of Business Development Karen Dhanie said.

“As national sales manager, Brian will concentrate on the excellence in service that our customers expect,” American Seating President and CEO Tom Bush said.

Chappell joins American Seating’s team from Creative Bus Sales where he was a regional sales manager. He has held similar positions at United Safety & Survivability Corporation (USSC) and National Bus Sales. Brian’s 27 year of sales experience and customer relationships in the transit industry is a welcomed addition to the American Seating sales team.