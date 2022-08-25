SORTA CEO Darryl Haley Recognized at Cincinnati Business Courier ‘C-Suite Awards’

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley was recognized among dozens of top executives across the Greater Cincinnati region during the Cincinnati Business Courier’s eighth annual “C-Suite Awards.”

“To be included among such a spectacular group of professionals from our region is a true testament to the impact public transit has had on moving our community forward,” said Darryl Haley, CEO & General Manager of SORTA. “This recognition would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire SORTA team to reimagine and reinvent transit to better meet the needs of our evolving community.”

The award ceremony recognized 42 chief-level executives across six categories “who have shown outstanding leadership and achieved strong results at Greater Cincinnati businesses and nonprofits,” according to the publication. Mr. Haley was nominated in the Chief Executive Officer category, among CEOs at organizations including TriHealth, Paycor and the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority.

Under Mr. Haley’s leadership SORTA was able to successfully pass its countywide sales tax referendum paving the way for the implementation of the Reinventing Metro service plan, which, in the first phase, has introduced 24-hour routes, new crosstown service, the opening of a new transit center, a simplified fare structure, and many other service improvements, including increased frequency, span and improved customer amenities. The agency is set to launch its new on-demand service, MetroNow! this December.