Setra builds on legacy of luxury

REV Coach and Daimler AG partner to back the motorcoach brand in North America

Renowned for service excellence in the small, midsize and specialty bus market, REV Group is ready to bring its expertise to the full-size motorcoach industry. Its subsidiary REV Coach, as part of a new partnership with Daimler Automotive Group’s (Daimler AG) bus division, began selling Setra Brand Coaches in North America in January 2018 and assumed support for parts and services in July 2018.

“Together with the REV Group, we will strive to further expand Setra’s market coverage, strengthen our performance and further improve support to better serve our coach customers in the United States and Canada,” said Ulrich Bastert, head of marketing, sales and customer services at Daimler Buses, in January.

“We are absolutely delighted with this new opportunity to partner with Daimler Buses to explore strategic initiatives in North America. Daimler is clearly one of the great vehicle manufacturers in the world,” Tim Sullivan, CEO and president of REV Group, added at the time. “We have enjoyed a long relationship as both a purchaser of chassis and vehicles and a supplier of truck components for many years, but this new strategic partnership takes our relationship to a whole new level. As a start, we believe that adding the Setra motorcoach to the REV Group full line of buses will provide yet another first-class entrée to our portfolio of transportation vehicles. This collaborative agreement provides for limitless transportation opportunities to explore in North America that we jointly believe will significantly enhance our overall market presence.”

REV enters the motorcoach market

Most known for its presence in the small, midsize and specialty vehicle markets, REV has 30 brands in its portfolio (eight within the REV Bus brand) with 21 world-class manufacturing locations spread throughout the United States. Many of these brands hold the top market-share position in their core market. REV annually produces over 20,000 vehicles and has more than 250,000 vehicles on the road today. The REV Bus family of brands includes Champion Bus, Collins Bus Corporation, ENC, ElDorado, Federal Coach, Goshen Coach, Krystal and World Trans.

Daimler AG and REV Group formed REV Coach, with REV Group holding an 80 percent stake, in December 2017.

“REV’s leadership felt that a full size motorcoach would complement the company’s current vehicle portfolio,” said Zane Gray, director of sales, U.S. and Canada, at REV Coach. “We have a standing relationship with other Daimler brands, as several of the REV Group vehicle brands utilize Mercedes Sprinters and Freightliner Custom Chassis, so the Setra brand of motorcoaches seemed like a great fit.”

REV Coach is selling and providing after-sale support for the following Setra models: The Setra TopClass S417 is the company’s flagship, suited for tours and high-end charters, while the Setra ComfortClass S407 is focused on the commuter market.

Expanding North American luxury

Gray said that the partnership’s immediate priority is to its current core customer base. “Retain, retain, retain; grow, grow, grow.”

“Our current goal is to make sure our customers receive parts in a timely manner at a competitive price,” he said. “Furthermore, we intend to focus on service. We currently have tenured, experienced service technicians on the road every day with our customers, ensuring that Setra service is second to none. We want future Setra customers to know that REV Coach and Daimler are invested in them and will continue to invest in the future.”

REV Coach said it plans to bring its renowned flexible financing, top-quality service, and outstanding technical support as it enters the motorcoach industry.

“Not only will we have regional technical center support, but Setra customers can leverage our service network of respected customers and dealers to ensure support anywhere in the United States,” Gray said.

With REV’s experienced technicians, parts support and customer care program, the company can offer a “one-stop shop” for vehicle solutions.

“We have access to four parts warehouses across the nation, and our network will continue to grow,” Gray said. “Furthermore, Daimler is laser focused on this market, its current and future needs, and will incorporate this in models they bring to the U.S. going forward. The future of this partnership is bright.”