Send your coaches to UMA/ABA rolling rally in Washington, D.C. on May 13

UPDATE FROM UMA:

Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness Rally has been POSTPONED until Congress is Back in Session

Because the House is not coming back next week, ABA and UMA have made the call to POSTPONE the May 6 Rally until May 13. We are inviting our members to travel in a coach (or coaches) and roll through Washington on May 13 at 10:30 a.m. ET. All coaches will carry industry messaging as we drive through our nation’s capital to raise awareness for our industry and ASK for government support in the form of $15 billion of directed funds for “over-the-road bus carriers”.

There are a number of rules to consider when signing on to the Rally:

You MUST have insurance

You MUST have a satisfactory rating

If your drivers have been off 30+ days you must drug test your drivers

This is NOT considered essential service, you must adhere to State stay-at-home rules

This is NOT considered essential service, you must adhere to FMCSA hour of service

Larry Killingsworth, president and CEO of the United Motorcoach Association, and Peter Pantuso, president and CEO of the American Bus Association, announced Friday this upcoming joint event: