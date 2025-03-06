Scott Riccio wins 2025 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award at ABA Marketplace

BUSRide publisher Judi Victor presents 2025 BUSRIDE Good Stewardship Award to Scott Riccio

Every year for more than a decade, the coveted BUSRide Good Stewardship Award has recognized one individual who is considered an ambassador; a dedicated professional who not only provides the highest level of customer service, but who also helps guide the industry forward as a champion of ethics, strong values, safety, operational excellence, and unparalleled leadership.

BUSRide, in tandem with the American Bus Association, is proud to announce Scott Riccio, owner of Northeast Charter & Tour, is the winner of the 2025 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award.

A dynamic leader in the motorcoach industry, Riccio’s influence has been apparent since he founded Northeast Charter and Tour in Lewiston, Maine, in 1999 with just one motorcoach. Under Riccio’s leadership, the company has grown to a fleet of 13 coaches, three minibuses, plus passenger vans and SUVs, offering a variety of charter and tour services.

Through his tireless efforts, Riccio has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead with integrity and a deep sense of responsibility towards his community and the environment.

During COVID-19, Riccio lobbied U.S. Senators from Maine for much-needed federal relief for the motorcoach industry. He participates in The Institute for Family-Owned Business, which serves family business owners, executives, and employees through a wide range of continuing education programs, networking opportunities and consulting services. The Institute is a comprehensive resource for family-owned businesses throughout Maine.

Northeast Charter & Tour participated in the annual “Potato Palooza,” a charity event that donates tons of potatoes (literally) to food banks and shelters to feed the hungry. “This was a fun event,” said Riccio, adding that the companies made direct donations. “In turn, we all received one ton of freshly harvested Maine potatoes. We gave them away to employees, friends, and family, plus we provided hundreds of pounds to food shelters and food pantries in our towns.”

Northeast Charter also sponsor the annual “Stuff the Bus” school readiness program that provides backpacks, school supplies and other items to prepare low-income students for the first day of school and to ensure their success throughout the school year.

When a Northeast Charter driver lost his home and possessions last year, Northeast Charter & Tour organized a GoFundMe that raised almost $20,000.

In addition to his deep involvement in community initiatives, Riccio has been a fervent advocate for eco-friendly business practices for more than a decade. His unwavering dedication to sustainability has garnered his company several awards in recognition of its environmental achievements, including:

•

In 2013, Northeast Charter and Tour won the ABA Green Spirit Award for environmental stewardship

•

In 2014, the company won the UMA Green Highway Award by switching to natural gas to head the company’s headquarters, running a robust waste oil and product recycling program, and moving to all-digital for driver logs and company communications.

As involved in the motorcoach industry as he is in his own company, Riccio is an active member of the Greater Northeast Motorcoach Association, the International Motorcoach Group; the United Motorcoach Association, and the American Bus Association.

Riccio’s outstanding leadership, steadfast dedication to ethical business practices, and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability have left a profound impact on the motorcoach industry.

His ceaseless advocacy for the industry and his countless contributions to the community serve as a shining example of what it means to be a true steward of the industry. His work not only sets a high standard for others in the industry but also inspires future generations to follow in his footsteps.

BUSRide and the American Bus Association applaud Riccio, winner of the 2025 BUSRide Good Stewardship Award.