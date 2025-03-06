Matthew Cassidy and Coach Atlantic receive BUSRide Industry Achievement Award at UMA EXPO 2025

The BUSRide Industry Achievement Award recognizes individuals and companies that demonstrate unparalleled leadership, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer service and industry advancement. At the recent United Motorocach Association (UMA) EXPO in Oklahoma City, OK, BUSRide was proud to honor a leader who truly embodies these values: Matthew Cassidy and Coach Atlantic.

Coach Atlantic, based in Prince Edward Island, has become the largest motorcoach transportation provider in the Maritimes. Under the leadership of the Cassidy family, this company has expanded to three locations across Canada’s east coast and now employs nearly 500 people.

What began in 2005 with just 30 employee s has grown into a transportation powerhouse, serving markets that include intercity line run services, group charters, multi-day tours, cruise ship shore excursions, municipal transit, and school bus routes.

Cassidy’s journey in this industry is one of dedication and vision. After leaving the public accounting profession to join his father’s company in 2014, he took on the role of CFO, helping streamline operations and ensure financial sustainability. Today, alongside his brothers, Cassidy continues to lead Coach Atlantic to new heights, emphasizing innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Coach Atlantic’s commitment to sustainability is exemplary. The company has implemented numerous green policies to support an eco-friendly future, including regular fleet maintenance, recycling used tires, utilizing alternative fuels, limiting idle time, adopting LED lighting, and training employees on Green Initiative. These efforts position Coach Atlantic as one of the most environmentally conscious transportation companies in North America.

In addition, Coach Atlantic Transportation Group, Inc. is committed to providing an accessible and inclusive environment for its operations in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. As part of its “Accessibility Plan for 2024 – 227,” Coach Atlantic continues efforts to reduce barriers for its customers, employees, and the public.

Beyond their business success, Cassidy and the Coach Atlantic team are known for their contributions to the industry at large. As a board member of Motor Coach Canada and an active participant in the International Motorcoach Group, as well as a member of the United Motorcoach Association, he is committed to fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and elevating industry standards.

Cassidy’s company also plays a vital role in the regional motorcoach ecosystem, assisting smaller operators and advocating for the motorcoach industry’s essential role in public and private transportation.

Coach Atlantic’s resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic is further testament to its strength and leadership. Not only did the company survive, but it emerged stronger than ever by investing in new technologies, refining operations, and ensuring a sustainable future. Their fleet remains one of the most modern in North America, with a strong focus on customer experience, safety, and innovation.

At the heart of it all, Cassidy credits the company’s success to its incredible team. The dedicated staff at Coach Atlantic, from drivers to maintenance crews, embody the company’s core values and have been instrumental in its journey to becoming a leader in the industry.

BUSRide is pleased to recognize Cassidy and Coach Atlantic with the prestigious 2025 BUSRide Industry Achievement Award.