Saskatoon Transit, Masabi and Transit app launch new fare payment system 

Saskatoon Transit today announced the launch of the first phase of its new fare payment system, in partnership with Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service (FPaaS) to public transit and the Transit app. Starting today, riders are able to purchase mobile fares anytime, anywhere, using either the new TGo app or Transit.

With Transit, Saskatoon Transit’s recommended trip planning app, Saskatoon riders now have access to an all-in-one experience that combines mobile ticketing using Masabi’s Justride SDK with trip planning, real-time tracking and connections to first-mile/last-mile services.

Masabi has also installed 140 validation units running its Justride Inspect software across the agency’s entire fixed-route bus network with another 30 handheld units at Access Transit. Passengers simply scan their phone or printed ticket when boarding, which scans their pass and identifies the ticket as valid for use. This helps speed up boarding times, making services more efficient and safer for riders and operators, and provides a platform to switch on Account-Based Ticketing in a future project phase.

“This launch means our fare collection system is now at the very cutting edge of what’s available globally and will continue to evolve adding new features as they are added to the platform” said Jim McDonald, Director of Saskatoon Transit. “We’re delighted to be working with Masabi and Transit to make taking the bus quick and simple while also making fare purchases more convenient.”

“With this launch, Saskatoon Transit is leading the way for innovation while providing their riders with a contactless and safe way to pay. More and more cities globally are turning to Fare-Payments-as-a-Service as it delivers the best features, greatest passenger experience and increased efficiency for agencies and their staff,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “This level of functionality and convenience previously took years to develop and deploy and would have been out of reach to all but the largest agencies. Today, we can deliver market-leading technology to forward-thinking cities by providing FPaaS in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.”

“We make riding public transit as simple and stress-free as possible,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “Saskatoon passengers already rely on Transit to plan their next trip and track their ride in real time. By integrating TGo mobile ticketing into Transit, Saskatoon Transit is giving riders everything they need in one place.”