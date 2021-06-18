New ETA Transit and ViriCiti partnership elevates vehicle monitoring capabilities for diesel and electric fleets

ETA Transit, a veritable leader in the intelligent transit technology market, is proud to announce its partnership with ViriCiti, the leader in telematics for electric vehicles

Available as an option to its revolutionary cloud-based ITS system SPOT™, the ViriCiti AVM platform seamlessly integrates ETA’s administration software. The ViriCiti solution extends the availability of real-time situational awareness that is so essential to modern transit operations. That it works so well with both next-generation electrical and legacy diesel fleets serves as a must-have upgrade for agencies keen on improving the health and reliability of their vehicles.

“The partnership between ETA and ViriCiti is a compelling opportunity,” says CEO Nicole Castonguay. “The pairing of our SPOT™ ITS platform and ViriCiti’s fleet management system delivers a powerful one-two punch for transit operators who want to combine industry-leading transit data with real-time fleet health information.”

“Our partnership with ETA solidifies our efforts of helping North American operators transition towards sustainable transportation. ViriCiti’s mixed-fleet telematics help transit agencies achieve a centralized, more efficient operation, reducing emissions and facilitating the move towards sustainable transportation” – Trishan Peruma, Head of Business Development and Sales North America, ViriCiti

The pairing of the ETA and ViriCiti solutions represent a significant step in unifying a disparate transit technology market that often forces transit agencies to source specific solutions from multiple vendors. This partnership simplifies that process and streamlines the procurement, deployment, and administration of two robust software suites into a single, easy-to-manage system.