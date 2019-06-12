Rotary Launches New “Find My Lift” Tool and Unveils New Website

For nearly 95 years, Rotary Lift has designed, engineered and manufactured some of the world’s most trusted vehicle lifts. Now, they are making it easier than ever for customers to find the best lift to meet their specific needs.

Rotary has launched a new website and a new “Find My Lift” tool. The tool allows users to easily search, sort and browse by a number of different categories, including vehicle class, lift capacity, lift type, product features and more.

“We know there is a lot to consider when you’re searching for a new car or truck lift and much of the research is happening online,” David Fischmer, director of marketing for Vehicle Services Group, Rotary Lift’s parent company, said. “From educational video content to the new “Find My Lift” tool, we want to make it easier for our customers and our distributors to find the information they need, when they need it.”

The new website and “Find My Lift” tool can be found by visiting http://rotarylift.com/find-my-lift/.