Redesigned Propane.com Provides Fleet Owners with More Resources, Better Experience

Propane Council website has been redesigned with information about all the things propane can do for vehicle fleets

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) recently launched a new, redesigned version of propane.com to better showcase all the things propane can do, including benefits for propane autogas fleet vehicles.

“With the launch of the new Propane.com, fleet owners can easily navigate and locate propane autogas resources that will lower their fleet’s total cost of ownership and meet their emissions goals,” Michael Taylor, director of autogas business development with PERC, said. “The new site contains all of the insightful and educational content that fleet owners have come to expect from PERC, and it has been repackaged in an easy-to-navigate format with even more information to answer more of the questions fleet owners have about transitioning to propane autogas.”

Visitors to the new website will find information about propane autogas in a variety of forms, including videos, customer case studies, emissions data, fact sheets, and more.

Fleet owners and other decision makers can get started today by watching the new video at propane.com/propane-uses/fleet-vehicles.