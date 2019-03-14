FTA Posts FY2019 Apportionment Tables Online

On March 13, the FTA posted Apportionment Tables for Fiscal Year 2019 on the FTA website. The apportionments, referenced in 18 tables, reflect approximately $10.2 billion in funds appropriated by Congress for public transportation formula programs pursuant to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019.

These online tables are meant for informational purposes to assist grantees as they develop their grant applications for FY 2019 formula funds. Recipients can prepare and submit their grants in TrAMS for FTA review at this time. Funds will be loaded in TrAMS to obligate grants later in the spring.

Links:

Apportionment Tables for Fiscal Year 2019

Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019

This release originally appeared in an email from the Federal Transit Administration.