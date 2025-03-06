Q’Straint Commitment to Innovation and Accessibility

By Maria Huertas

For individuals with mobility challenges, accessible public transportation is not just a convenience — it is a necessity. Ensuring that transit systems are safe, efficient, and user-friendly is the cornerstone to accessible mobility and providing wheelchair users with the ability to travel with ease and independence. As a pioneer in wheelchair securement solutions, Q’Straint has consistently led the industry in providing cutting-edge technology that enhances mobility and independence.

Q’Straint Legacy of Innovation in Securement Solutions

Founded on the belief that safety should be accessible to all, early challenges included convincing transit operators and agencies to adopt a product they had never seen before, but through rigorous testing and advocacy, Q’Straint innovations helped to set new safety standards.

Jim Reaume, Director of Transit Sales (North America), recalls the early days before the adoption of across-the-board accessible mobility standards. “At the time, there was no industry standard for securing passengers using wheelchairs,” Reanume said. “We had to educate transit agencies on the dangers of unsecured wheelchairs and show them how our system could mitigate those risks.”

Breakthrough Technologies: QUANTUM & Q’POD

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, the company developed QUANTUM as the first fully automatic rear-facing wheelchair securement station, followed by Q’POD, an advanced forward-facing securement solution.

QUANTUM allows riders to secure themselves with the push of a button. A side-arm lowers and locks the wheelchair in place, significantly reducing the need for driver assistance and streamlining boarding times. The system’s ease of use has transformed transit experiences for riders and operators alike.

“If a passenger is unable to press the button, the bus operator can activate the securement system from the dashboard,” said Teresa Platt, manager of client services at the City of Winnipeg. “This ensures a seamless experience without requiring operators to leave their seats.”

The Q’POD is an optimized forward-facing securement system. The system provides an intuitive and efficient forward-facing securement solution. Its integrated shoulder belt and stabilizing bumper minimize movement while simplifying securement procedures. Designed to enhance both safety and comfort, the securement system sets a new standard in transit accessibility.

“Flexibility is key,” Platt said. “Giving riders the choice between forward-facing and rear-facing securement options makes a huge difference in their experience.”

Comprehensive Training for Operators and Staff

The successful implementation of QUANTUM and Q’POD requires thorough training for transit operators and maintenance operators to ensure proper securement techniques and passenger safety. Winnipeg Transit, for one, has invested heavily in training programs to familiarize drivers with these advanced securement systems.

“We’ve had training for a variety of our staff, including inspectors, operation supervisors, and occupational therapists, who have attended hands-on sessions,” Platt said. “The ability to consult with Q’Straint’s team for additional guidance ensures that our responses to customers are thorough and accurate.”

Additionally, training tools such as instructional videos, in-bus demonstrations, and visual guides help streamline the learning process. Standardizing securement practices across fleets minimizes risks, enhances efficiency, and ensures a consistent experience for passengers and drivers alike.

Shaping the Future of Transit Accessibility

As accessibility standards continue to evolve, Q’Straint remains committed to the advancement of securement technology. Ongoing research and development efforts focus on refining usability, enhancing safety, and expanding product offerings to accommodate a wider range of mobility devices.

The company’s legacy of innovation continues to help shape the future of accessible transit. Through groundbreaking products, we have set new benchmarks in passenger safety and independence.

With a steadfast focus on research, customer collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, Q’Straint remains an industry leader in securement solutions and innovations.