Qbuzz selects LILEE Systems to bring premium onboard Wi-Fi to bus and rail passengers on the DAV line

LILEE Systems, the leading provider of advanced connectivity and solutions with an open edge and cloud platform for the transportation industry, today announced the signing of Netherlands based Qbuzz to an eight-year hardware, software and service contract. LILEE Systems will be providing Qbuzz rail and bus passengers on the DAV (Drechtsteden, Alblasserwaard, Vijfheerenlanden) line, access to a complimentary premium Wi-Fi network. LILEE Systems will begin installation of the network starting in October 2018 and service is expected to be available to passengers by the end of 2018.

“Providing free access to a fast and reliable Wi-Fi network is imperative to the overall Qbuzz passenger experience. Our customer’s technological expectations are increasing and Qbuzz is dedicated to meet their growing needs. LILEE Systems was selected as our technology partner based on their proven experience in the transportation industry, their ready-to-deploy and easy-to-maintain scalable solution”, said Gerrit Spijksma, CEO, Qbuzz. “LILEE Systems will enable our passengers to become more efficient and productive during their travel time. We are also confident LILEE Systems will play a role in future integrations of other safety and operational solutions utilizing the same open platform system.”

LILEE Systems will implement their best-in-class T-Cloud management platform, allowing Qbuzz the ability to self-manage the gateways and the data usage remotely from the cloud. Qbuzz can also interpret data analytics and carrier performance to help monitor the health of the network.

LILEE Systems will install their robust TransAir™ STS-1020 gateway with built-in dual LTE-A, Wi-Fi 802.11AC and link aggregation technology to provide the broadband network that can be accessed by passengers for both work and entertainment. Qbuzz can also utilize the onboard gateway to consolidate connectivity for other operator applications reducing the total cost of ownership.

Qbuzz is a public transport company that operates 686 buses and 27 trams to transport over 300,000 passengers daily. The Qbuzz partnership is an important groundbreaker for LILEE Systems.