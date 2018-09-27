ARBOC secures first major order for up to forty Spirit of Equess medium-duty transit buses for Ozark Regional Transit

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, today announced that Ozark Regional Transit (“ORT”) in Arkansas has awarded ARBOC with an order for up to 40 Spirit of Equess ® (“Equess”) low-floor, medium-duty transit buses. This award includes eight 29-foot buses and four 34-foot buses, plus options for an additional 28 buses. The buses will be procured through ARBOC’s US dealer, Creative Bus Sales (“CBS”).

“ARBOC is proud to provide fully accessible, low-floor buses to Northwest Arkansas and, we look forward to working with CBS and ORT as they improve mobility in this region,” said Don Roberts, President, ARBOC. “We are proudly dedicated to leading the progression of equal access for everyone throughout North America. This award is our first order for the new Equess medium-duty bus model.”

The low-floor Equess vehicles have “kneeling” capabilities, making the boarding process more efficient, while enhancing Ozark Regional Transit’s 100 percent ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant fleet. The order will replace buses destroyed in a fire on January 9, 2017, and will supplement existing ARBOC low-floor cutaway buses in the ORT fleet.

Roberts went on to say “ARBOC has been innovating accessible transit for North Americans since 2008. Nearly 70% of North American’s low-floor body-on-chassis buses (“cutaways”) are manufactured by ARBOC and with the launch of the Equess the future looks bright. Designed in America, sourced in America, and built in America.”

“The Equess fits the characteristics of streets in the communities we serve,” said Joel Gardner, Executive Director of Ozark Regional Transit. “Keys to providing fixed route services in some areas are based on the overall length, width and turning radius of the vehicles. The Equess meets those needs very well. ARBOC has proven itself to be an excellent provider of transit vehicles and, in this case, can provide us with the delivery timeline we needed.”

“Creative Bus Sales is proud to support Ozark Regional Transit in upgrading its fleet,” said Brent Roy, Regional Sales Manager, Creative Bus Sales. “We are thrilled to again provide ARBOC low-floor buses that meet ORT’s objective to provide accessible transit to all, while navigating safely and efficiently in the Ozark region.”

Ozark Regional Transit serves the two county area of northwest Arkansas, including the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, and Rogers. ORT supports over 300,000 trips annually with 12 fixed routes throughout the region, and intends to increase the number of fixed routes in future.