Proterra workers unionize

The United Steelworkers Union announced its representation of more than 60 employees at the Proterra electric bus assembly plant in City of Industry, California. “After an overwhelming majority of workers requested representation, Proterra management voluntarily recognized the union on November 12,” said union International President Thomas M. Conway.

Proterra Chief Executive Officer Ryan Popple added, “There is an unprecedented opportunity to solve some of the greatest challenges facing us today while creating and preserving quality American manufacturing jobs. Proterra and the United Steelworkers share a common vision to support American workers while building a healthier and more resilient future for all, and we look forward to a strong partnership.”

This release originally appeared in Bus & Motorcoach News. You can view it here.