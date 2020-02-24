EPA offers $44 million for diesel emission reductions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced in December that it will award $44 million in grants for projects aimed at reducing emissions from older diesel engines under its Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA).

Eligible recipients are “regional, state, local or tribal agencies, or port authorities with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality. Nonprofit organizations may apply if they provide pollution reduction or educational services to diesel fleet owners or have, as their principal purpose, the promotion of transportation or air quality. Applicants may apply until Feb. 26, 2020,” the agency stated.

Diesel emissions are an important target of clean-air efforts, EPA said, because “Diesel-powered engines move approximately 90% of the nation’s freight tonnage, and today nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines.”

The agency said it is seeking to fund “projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movements facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality. Applicants may request funding to upgrade or replace diesel-powered buses, trucks, marine engines, locomotives and non-road equipment with newer, cleaner technologies.

“Priority for funding will also be given to projects that engage and benefit local communities and applicants that demonstrate their ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.”

