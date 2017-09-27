Proterra congratulates winners of FTA Low-No Grant Funding for battery-electric buses

Proterra helps secure $27.5 million for 29 communities across U.S.

Proterra, an innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, today announced that 21 new and 8 existing customers have won Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Deployment Grants (Low-No).

Out of the total $55 million Low-No funds awarded, 55 percent were granted to public transit agencies that partnered with Proterra on the grant application. The 29 Low-No grant winners—in 24 states spanning Alaska to Florida—will use their funds, a total of $27.5 million, to purchase or lease Catalyst® electric transit vehicles, battery systems and charging infrastructure. They include:

Alabama Alabama A&M University*

Alaska City and Borough of Juneau*

California City of Fairfield – Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST)* Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA)* City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT)*

Connecticut Connecticut Department of Transportation CTtransit – Hartford Division Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority

Delaware Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC)

Florida City of Tallahassee (StarMetro)

Illinois Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (Connect Transit)*

Iowa Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART)*

Kentucky Lexington Transit Authority (Lextran)

Louisiana Capital Area Transit System (CATS)* Lafayette Transit System (LTS)*

Maryland Ride-On Montgomery County Transit*

Michigan Flint Mass Transit Authority (MTA)*

Montana Missoula Urban Transportation District (Mountain Line)*

New Jersey New Jersey Transit*

Nevada Tahoe Transportation District*

North Carolina Asheville Redefines Transit (ART)*

Oregon South Metro Area Regional Transit (SMART)*

South Carolina Greenville Transit Authority (GTA)* City of Seneca

Tennessee Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA)

Texas Lubbock CitiBus*

Utah Park City Transit

Virginia Hampton Roads Transit*

Washington Kitsap Transit

Wisconsin Metro Transit System (Metro)*



*New Proterra customer

A cornerstone of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act passed by Congress and signed into law in December 2015, Low-No funds support the development of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced technologies. Eligible projects included those that replace, rehabilitate, lease or purchase buses, bus-related equipment and facilities. Projects also included workforce development components to train the next generation of U.S. transit talent.

As evidenced by the inclusion of large and small, urban and rural communities in these awards, electric bus adoption continues to grow among a very diverse group of transit agencies that are embracing the economic and environmental benefits of the Proterra Catalyst zero-emission electric bus.

“We applaud these transit agencies for their march toward zero-emission, all-electric fleets,” said Ryan Popple, CEO, Proterra. “As we build momentum towards a cleaner, healthier future, we are excited to partner with this latest round of Low-No recipients to help eliminate fossil fuels from their transit operations.”