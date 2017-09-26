VDO RoadLog Office Premium delivers compliance reporting and fleet management

Online platform can remotely monitor and manage loads, trips, and drivers

Continental, a global supplier of systems, components, and tires to automobile and truck manufacturers, and a leader in Electronic Logging Device technology, announced today that is offering VDO RoadLog™ Office Premium, an innovative online platform for FMCSA compliance reporting and fleet management. The platform is designed to work with VDO RoadLog ELD Plus, a stand alone Electronic Logging Device with built-in printer and wireless connectivity.

As the top-tier service level offered in the VDO RoadLog Office suite of online fleet management tools, VDO RoadLog Office Premium allows users to manage and monitor loads, trips, and driver assignments. Fleets can also monitor driver performance remotely and automatically locate and identify the vehicle closest to a new load. Idle time, fuel consumption, diagnostics trouble codes and other key performance indicators are available automatically in the Office Premium dashboard. Office Premium features text-based communication to and from the VDO RoadLog ELD, with messaging lock-out while in motion. VDO RoadLog Office Premium also provides a mapping feature that can show vehicle travel times and locations.

For an affordable monthly fee per vehicle, VDO RoadLog Office Premium allows for wireless connectivity to the VDO RoadLog ELD for sharing compliance information. It can also transfer data wirelessly and organize drivers and vehicles into specified groups. Office Premium has been designed to save users hours of manual work by automating the reporting of Hours Of Service (HOS), state mileage reporting (IFTA/IRP), and Pre/Post Trip Inspection Reports (DVIR).

VDO RoadLog Office Premium delivers automated log auditing and log reporting and can generate log violations reports that can be printed out. Office Premium helps make FMCSA compliance and fleet management easier with user-friendly automatic online data back up and on-screen wizard tips.

The VDO RoadLog family of ELD compliance systems and fleet management systems has been designed to provide the perfect solution for fleets whose needs vary greatly. RoadLog Office works seamlessly with VDO RoadLog ELD and VDO RoadLog ELD Plus to help ensure FMCSA ELD Mandate compliance. VDO RoadLog is also available with no monthly fees and is the only ELD on the market to feature a built-in printer to produce log-style printouts instantly.

For more information, visit: www.vdoroadlog.com or contact: roadlog-sales@vdo.com