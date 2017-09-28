GPS Insight ELD solution now registered and certified with the FMCSA

GPS Insight, a technology provider of tailored GPS tracking and E-Log solutions for commercial fleets, today announced that their ELD solution has officially been registered and certified as compliant by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). GPS Insight is now listed as an approved ELD vendor on the FMCSA’s list of registered ELDs.

GPS Insight has worked rigorously to develop a product that not only guarantees compliance, but offers customers a powerful fleet management solution. Every aspect of the solution is designed with the user experience in mind to ensure an intuitive workflow for both drivers and office personnel.

“GPS Insight places a tremendous emphasis on product quality and integrity. We exercised extreme diligence in undergoing the FMCSA’s ELD Certification process to uphold our standards of excellence,” said GPS Insight VP of Operations Elliot Batcheller. “GPS Insight waited until the FMCSA released their final requirements on ELD in August and we were able to complete that diligence in early September. We are pleased to announce that we are now an FMCSA certified ELD vendor and look forward to providing our customers with our world-class solution.”

The ELD Mandate is quickly approaching and according to a recent industry report conducted by a leading market research firm, CJ Driscoll & Associates, as many as 60% of fleets are still waiting to implement a solution. GPS Insight advises business owners and fleet managers not to wait any longer to implement an ELD solution. There are 4 major reasons why continuing to wait will lead to a number of issues. Dragging Your Feet on ELD? 4 Reasons Why Waiting on ELD is a Mistake.

The GPS Insight Hours of Service Solution offers an accommodating alternative to paper logs that provides many benefits beyond compliance. Although it has a simple interface for both drivers and office personnel, GPS Insight understands this new mandate is a huge shift for the industry and is offering its customers unlimited hands-on training, augmented by on-demand training videos, to make the transition from paper logs to e-logs as seamless as possible. More information about the GPS Insight ELD solution can be found at www.gpsinsight.com/hours-of-service.