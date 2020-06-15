Prevost Pre-owned Welcomes Veteran Salesperson Janet Cathey

Prevost is excited to welcome Janet Cathey to the pre-owned sales team. Janet will cover eight states as the South East Regional Sales Manager for Pre-Owned Coaches. Cathey is a familiar face to many operations and brings over 30 years of industry experience in the cutaway and motorcoach industries.

“I am very excited to join the Prevost team where the customer is our primary focus.” Cathey said. “I am looking forward to working with all the customers within my region that I have worked with for years and meeting new customers within my newly assigned territory. My approach is one of customer service and building trusted relationships.”

Cathey joins the Prevost team from Motor Coach Industries Des Plaines, Illinois where she was responsible for the sale of pre-owned coaches throughout the southeast U.S. While in this position, Janet was able to cultivate customer relationships.

“We are so excited to have Janet join the Prevost team, she will be a trusted advisor to our customer’s,” said Mitch Guralnick, director of pre-owned coach sales. “Janet has extensive experience in this territory and many of our customers already know and enjoy working with her. Janet is the final piece of building an extraordinary Prevost pre-owned team. We now have many years of industry experience within our team. Our plan is to share our knowledge and advise our customers moving forward. We want to assist our customers in achieving the peace of mind that comes from selecting the right coaches for their operation.”