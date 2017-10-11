Prevost opens new service centers in North America

Prevost’s Parts & Service Network is growing again with the addition of new service centers in Montreal, the Chicago area, and Calgary, Alberta. The new locations bring the total of Prevost owned and operated service centers to 14, nearly double the size of the largest competitor network. In addition, the service network is supported by more than 150 certified Volvo Truck locations.

The new service centers, which all opened for business on Sept. 1st, are full-service facilities and staffed by technicians who are factory trained to work on Prevost, Nova Bus and Volvo motorcoaches. The centers also service other motorcoach brands.

“The recent opening of our service centers in Calgary, Chicago and Montreal reflects Prevost’s ongoing commitment to our customers,” said Randy Castillo, Services Network Director for Prevost. “With 14 total service centers in locations across the United States and Canada, there’s no doubt that Prevost offers the most comprehensive service coverage of the North American market.”

Prevost also recently opened a facility in the San Francisco Bay area of California. The service center, which opened on Aug. 1 and has been fully utilized ever since, allows the company to better serve the most populated state in the United States, Castillo said.

In addition to its service centers, Prevost operates a fleet of 55 vans to provide mobile service by factory-trained technicians when and where customers need it.

“With our ever-growing fleet of mobile vans and new locations, we are giving our customers more options and making our services more accessible,” Castillo said. “Our commitment as a company is to continue to grow in ways that best meet our customers’ needs.”

Additions to the Prevost Service Network:

Prevost Service Center Alberta – Calgary

Services offered: All types of mechanical services, including parts, to support our customers and their fleet needs

Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Address: 2932 Kingsview Boulevard, Airdrie, Alberta, Canada AB T4A 0C9

Phone: (403) 519-3477

Prevost Service Center California Bay Area

Services offered: All mechanical services to support customers and their fleet needs

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Address: 6821 Central Avenue, Newark, California 94560

Phone: (951) 360-2650

Prevost Service Center Illinois

Services offered: All mechanical services to support customers and their fleet needs

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Address: 3715 N. Carnation Street, Franklin Park, Illinois 60131

Phone: (847) 778-7475

Prevost Service Center Quebec – Montreal

Services offered: All mechanical services to support customers and their fleet needs

Hours of operation: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (7:00 to 16:00), Mondays through Fridays

Address: 435, Rue Norman, Lachine, Quebec, H8R 1A4

Phone: (866) 870-2046

For more information on the Prevost Parts & Service Network, visit www.prevostcar.com.