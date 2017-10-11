Van Hool selects Proterra for its first all-electric motor coach in the North American market

Proterra’s heavy-duty energy storage platform to power Van Hool’s long-range needs

Proterra, an innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that bus and coach manufacturer, Van Hool NV, has selected Proterra to provide its highly efficient battery platform for Van Hool’s first all-electric motor coach. Van Hool’s CX Series electric vehicle will utilize the same E2 battery technology from Proterra that recently broke the world record for range achieving 1,101.2 miles on a single charge. CX Series operators will be able to test drive the all-electric CX45E coach at the Van Hool factory in late 2018, with deliveries beginning in 2019. The shorter CX35E coach model will be introduced shortly thereafter.

One of Europe’s early leaders in mass transportation solutions, Van Hool, in partnership with its exclusive U.S. distributor ABC Bus Companies Inc., has become one of the most popular motor coach providers in the United States, with more than 10,000 coaches and buses on the road today, serving a number of large Silicon Valley corporate-sponsored commuter shuttles and other customers. Spurred by corporate customer demand for all-electric vehicle options, Van Hool selected Proterra for its demonstrated leadership within the heavy-duty electric vehicle industry and market-leading battery expertise.

“Van Hool is truly excited and proud to partner up with Proterra, a pioneering company in the development and production of battery technology,” said Filip Van Hool, CEO of Van Hool. “The diesel CX45 coach has a proven track record and has become a benchmark coach in its own right in the industry. Integrating Proterra’s proven battery technology in the CX will take this coach to the next level. It is a clear statement as to Van Hool’s long-term commitment to the North American coach market and a testament to Van Hool’s responsiveness to the overall demand for zero-emission vehicles at large and over-the-road coaches in particular.”

The Van Hool corporate coach is designed for long-range, intercity travel with an emphasis on delivering a world-class customer experience in quality and comfort. The new CX45E and CX35E models will be co-branded with Proterra and will utilize Van Hool’s proven CX platform. ABC Bus Companies has helped Van Hool for the last three decades to establish distribution, sales, parts and service networks, and will continue to forge new market adoption with the CX Series.

Featuring Proterra’s advanced electric vehicle technology, the Van Hool CX45E is designed to be the most efficient and highest performing long-range eCoach offered in the U.S. market. The all-electric coach is expected to eliminate hundreds of thousands of pounds of greenhouse gas emissions per year and save customers tens of thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance costs. Given fewer moving parts and zero-tailpipe emissions, the electric coach will also provide passengers with a more comfortable, cleaner and quieter experience.

“Entering the motor coach market and electrifying more fleets alongside Van Hool, a proven market leader, is a key milestone for Proterra and for the heavy-duty electric transportation industry,” said Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra. “Having proven our EV technology in transit, we’re pleased to expand our reach and help other heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications go electric.”