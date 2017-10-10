JTA CEO Nat Ford elected chair of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA)

The America Public Transportation Association (APTA) Board elected Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. as Chair for the upcoming year at their annual business meeting this past weekend in Atlanta.

“Being selected by my industry peers at such a critical time in our existence is one of the greatest honors in my 36-year career,” Ford said. “It is truly a privilege to be the first JTA CEO to represent Jacksonville as Chair of APTA. This prestigious role will bring national industry attention to the JTA and the City of Jacksonville.”

APTA is the nation’s leading force in advancing public transportation. APTA members are public entities providing bus, light rail, commuter rail, subway and waterborne passenger services, as well as high-speed rail and paratransit services.

Ford announced that his platform will focus on five initiatives:

1. Leadership and Advocacy

2. New Mobility Paradigm

3. Workforce of the Future

4. Leveraging Big Data

5. Enterprise Risk Management

Ford’s distinguished career spans more than three decades, including a combined 16 years as CEO of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (2012-present), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (2006-2011), and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (2000-2006).

Ford is a champion of multimodal transportation, walkable neighborhoods, public-private partnerships, and transit-oriented development. He is an expert on industry best practices and international transportation issues of which he enhanced by participating in global trade missions.

In addition to his governance roles with APTA and the Transportation & Expressway Authority Membership of Florida, Ford holds positions on several other boards, including the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Northeast Florida, JU College of Business Executive Advisory Board and Goodwill Industries of North Florida.

Other recent distinctions include:

 2017 Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) Founders Award

 2016 APTA Best Mid-Size Public Transit System in North America

 2015 Jacksonville Urban League Clanzel T. Brown Award

 2015 White House Transportation Champions of Change

 2015 Jacksonville Business Journal Ultimate CEO

For information about JTA, please visit www.jtafla.com or contact the JTA’s customer service line at 904.630.3100; Florida Relay at 800.955.8771.