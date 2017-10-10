New Flyer unveils next generation electric transit bus: The Xcelsior CHARGE™

New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), the U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), a transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, announced the introduction of the next generation of its industry leading, battery-electric heavy duty transit bus: the Xcelsior CHARGE™.

With a focus on advancing bus technology in North America, New Flyer first revealed its battery-electric Xcelsior design in 2011, unveiled a prototype in 2012, and delivered the first bus in 2014. Over the past five years, New Flyer conducted intensive research, development and testing to improve thedesign, performance, and technological advancement of the battery-electric Xcelsior bus, which is now introduced as the Xcelsior CHARGE™ available in 35, 40, and 60-foot articulated bus rapid transit models.

The Xcelsior CHARGE™ builds on the industry leading Xcelsior transit bus platform, with extended range battery technology made in America, electric motors with efficient regenerative energy recovery, the highest torque available for steep grade cities such as San Francisco and Seattle, and charging infrastructure compliant with industry standards.

“At New Flyer of America we’re working hard to provide transit authorities and their passengers with more attractive transportation options that they can feel good about,” said Wayne Joseph, President of New Flyer of America. “We’re committed to supporting healthy communities through manufacturing leading zero-emission bus technology in America.”

Passengers on the battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ will experience the quietest and most accessible transit bus ride available, with improved step height, expanded front door width, the best entry ramp ratio (1:7) in the industry for passengers with mobility assist devices, and best-in-class passenger carrying capacity (up to 83 passengers – seated and standing). All accomplished by optimized battery placements to comply with maximum gross axle and gross vehicle legal weight limits. The Xcelsior CHARGE™ extended range configurations allow for up to 600 kWh battery capacity obtaining realistic transit ranges of over 200 miles on single charge based on Federal Transit Administration test protocol.

The NFI Group has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs).