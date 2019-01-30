Prevost is Going to the Super Bowl

(January 30, 2019 St. Claire, QC) Planning to be in Atlanta this weekend for the big game? Get your coach game day ready with help from the Prevost service vans available on site. Secure an appointment today by calling PASS at 1-800-463-7738.

The NFL Super Bowl easily ranks as one of the biggest motorcoach events of the year and a tremendous opportunity for operators in the industry. As hundreds of coaches arrive this week in Atlanta, GA, for Super Bowl LIII, and begin maneuvering from hotels to Mercedes Benz Stadium and the various parking and staging areas miles away, customers breathe easily knowing the Prevost Customer Support team has their back in the event of a breakdown.

Prevost will be standing by and on-call within the vicinity of the Super Bowl venue throughout this week, January 30 to February 4, with three specially-stocked service vans and technicians on hand for light repairs and emergency assistance, as needed.

“We have anticipated our customers’ most typical needs in such occasions,” Eric DeGeorge, Prevost customer support manager in the southeast region, said. “We will have enough parts and tools on hand to get an operator up and running and out of the way in an emergency.”

DeGeorge and his team also have a plan for backup techs if necessary and can rely on help from several Volvo truck service centers in the greater-Atlanta area if situations requiring heavier maintenance arise. Additionally, he says Southeastern Coach Lines is partnering with Prevost throughout Super Bowl week to store the pre-shipped cache of spare parts and offer a temporary base for the service vans.

Prevost customer support advises customers requesting emergency service to first contact Prevost Action Service System® PASS at 1-800-463-7738 to reach DeGeorge to dispatch a van and technician.

“We invite coach companies with service programs of their own to go through Prevost Pass as well,” DeGeorge said. “We are asking everyone not to try to contact our technicians in Atlanta directly.”

Service Network Director Randy Castillo said this assistance is in conjunction with the mission of Prevost’s specially-branded fleet of more than 55 service vans strategically dispersed throughout the network of 15 Prevost Parts & Service Centers across the U.S. and Canada.

“Prevost regards this mobile service component as vital to our commitment to provide customers excellent and expedient service where it’s needed most,” Craig Heaton, Prevost business development manager, said. “Having our mobile service fleet always at the ready, allows us to greatly expand the coverage of our service network.”