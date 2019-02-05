Complete Coach Works Announces New Website Launch

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website, https://completecoach.com/. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and enriched content to help transit operators make well-informed decisions about their transportation needs and goals.

With a fresh look and feel, the new site affords users the opportunity to navigate through CCW’s service offerings with ease. Delivering a fully responsive experience, the new website gives users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing.

“The website has been a labor of love and represents the culmination of an enormous amount of work from both the marketing and design teams within CCW,” Kallie Arevalo, CCW marketing manager, said. “As we strive to improve every aspect of our on- and offline presence, flagship projects such as this not only give us a huge amount of pride, but also demonstrate our commitment to excellence.”

CCW’s new website will be regularly updated with company related projects, accomplishments, and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for CCW’s mailing list to receive direct emails on the company’s latest news.

“A lot of thought went into how we would organize the abundance of information we have to relay to our customers, potential customers, and job seekers. We are thrilled to debut our new company website as a great opportunity to learn more about what kind of company CCW is,” Brad Carson, director of sales and marketing, said.

This website redesign is truly another way CCW is committed to creating the best experience for their customers.