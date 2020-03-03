Oahu Transit revitalizes Hawaii’s high-capacity mobility with buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. recently announced that the City and County of Honolulu (operating transit as “TheBus”) has awarded New Flyer an order for eight clean-diesel, 60-foot Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses.

The buses will replace existing TheBus vehicles that have reached end of useful life, and help provide cleaner mobility and high capacity transit in the greater Honolulu area.

“New Flyer is proud to continue providing transportation in the Islands, with our industry-leading Xcelsior bus offering high capacity mobility solutions,” said Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer. “As the City and County of Honoluluʻs TheBus begins its evolution toward sustainable mobility, we will reduce particulate emission through advanced filtration technology, and help improve air quality while decreasing the carbon footprint of public transit in the community.”

New Flyer’s clean diesel technology feature engines using a four-step process to filter harmful emissions from the exhaust. Developments in clean diesel over the past decade have significantly reduced emissions, including particulate emission reduction of 90% and a 95% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution. This innovation also lowers operation costs, improves drivetrain power and torque and directly benefits the health of residents.

Oahu Transit Services, Inc. operates fixed route and paratransit services for the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii, providing more than 69 million rides annually with a fleet of 540 buses. The American Public Transportation Association has twice honored TheBus as America’s Best Transit System, in 1994-1995 and 2000-2001.