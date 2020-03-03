Hendrickson Launches New Mobile App

This week Hendrickson launched a new application in Apple and Android stores. The new application centralizes a collection of Hendrickson product and training videos, Parts Plus lookup system, technician help, and Field Service Request system for ease of access and reference.

“Hendrickson is not only committed to creating innovative ride solutions, but innovative tools as well,” said Mark Slingluff, director of global marketing and communications at Hendrickson.

