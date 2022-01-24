Now Hiring Drivers! $5000 Hiring Bonus! Starting wage $20.66/HR

Paid Training — Great Benefits

APPLY NOW!

Walk-ins welcome at 6345 Colorado Blvd, Commerce City Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Come join the best team and work with an industry leader as a Bus Driver for First Transit. First Transit operates buses for the Regional Transportation District (RTD) in Denver, CO. As a driver, you will provide our passengers with the freedom and convenience of reliable, safe transportation.

*First Transit requires people entering our building and driving our buses to wear approved face masks and practice social distancing standards. Safety is our top priority and all drivers will be provided the necessary protective equipment to perform their job.

We are proud to offer these great benefits to our drivers:

$20.66/HR Starting Wage

Attractive benefits package, including 401(k) with company contribution, medical, dental and vision

Paid PTO/Vacation

Company Provided Uniforms

Paid Training

Year-round work

Serving passengers who live and work in your community

*Expires 1/31/22

We want you to drive with us, if you:

Have good verbal communication skills

This position will require a CDL. We we help you and train you to obtain one.

Current CO Driver’s License

Are at least 19 years old

Have held a valid driver’s license for at least 3 years

Please note all applicants are subject to drug test, and physical

No time to complete your application now? No problem! Simply click “Apply now” to create a login and enter your contact details. We will contact you!

6345 Colorado Blvd, Commerce City, 80022

We aspire to have a culture where all people are First. We strive to attract and retain a diverse workforce therefore all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status. First is also committed to providing a drug-free workplace. For candidates applying to positions in San Francisco or Los Angeles California, First will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories consistent with the requirements of the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance or Los Angeles Fair Chance Ordinance. First is an equal opportunity employer and by doing so we will sustain and promote an inclusive culture that supports future growth for all.

https://workatfirst.com/detail-37102-transit-bus-driver/