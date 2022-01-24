Diesel Fleet Technician – Hiring Immediately!

Servicing 40 foot Gillig buses driven by First Transit for RTD

Now Offering a $5,000 Hiring Bonus!*

Have you considered being a Maintenance Technician with Regional Transportation District of Denver? Now’s your chance! Get PAID to do what you love!

Each day our Maintenance Technicians maintain the equipment utilized for the Regional Transportation District of Denver transit service. These services provide individuals safe transportation to doctors’ appointments, work, grocery stores, and much, much more! As a Maintenance Technician, you will help ensure our vehicles are available to provide the public with the freedom and independence of reliable, safe transportation. Our Technicians enjoy working with state of the art equipment and facilities, utilizing tablets and a paperless work order process. This diesel fleet will gradually convert to electric. Join our Team as we move into the future with this new cutting edge technology.

If you want to be a part of a team that appreciates our employees and the skills they provide, come work for us! We’re immediately hiring to offer the employment experience you desire.

When you work for First Transit, you are classified as an essential worker, and because safety is our top priority all employees are provided the necessary protective equipment to perform their job. Safety is our top priority and all employees will be provided the necessary protective equipment to perform their job.

We are proud to offer these great benefits to our Maintenance Technicians:

$50,000 to $70,000 in yearly earnings (Depending on experience)

ASE Bonus eligible: Earn up to an additional $6k in bonuses annually. While working towards an ASE Master level, each ASE test you pass on your way to a Master certification earns an hourly bonus!

Generous benefits package, including 401(k) with company contribution, medical, dental and vision

Paid sick time and vacation

Will train for Class B CDL (Required for position)

Company provided uniforms.

Footwear and protective eyewear allowances.

Career advancement opportunities nationwide!

*Conditions apply. Offer expires 3/31/22.

About the Position – As a Diesel Technician, you will perform vehicle maintenance and repairs to ensure vehicles are safe for our customers at RTD. Other major job duties include:

Diagnose and perform accurately all phases of vehicle and equipment repair

Ensure work orders are completed properly and accurately.

Assist with preventative maintenance (PMs), safety inspections, and annual maintenance inspections.

Assist with road calls and emergency services as necessary.

Qualifications for Diesel Technician

Valid driver’s license required.

At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair employment experience or a combination of technical school education & experience.

Mechanic’s toolset

ASE certifications preferred. Participation in company ASE certification program preferred (company training, testing, and bonuses provided!)

First Transit keeps people moving and communities prospering – That’s why we need amazing people like YOU to APPLY NOW!

Who are we?

First Transit Inc. is a leading provider of public transportation contracting and management services. For over 60 years, we have supplied precision, efficiency, innovation, and all-around expertise to both public and private transportation systems. Today, we operate in 335 locations, carrying more than 350 million passengers annually throughout the United States in 39 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

We aspire to have a culture where all people are First. We strive to attract and retain a diverse workforce therefore all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status. First is also committed to providing a drug-free workplace. For candidates applying to positions in San Francisco or Los Angeles California, First will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories consistent with the requirements of the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance or Los Angeles Fair Chance Ordinance. First is an equal opportunity employer and by doing so we will sustain and promote an inclusive culture that supports future growth for all.

