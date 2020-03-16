NoviSign Digital Signage Releases New Hand Sanitizer Kiosks to Combat Coronavirus

In a world of viruses and bacteria, NoviSign launches new specially designed digital signage hand sanitizer kiosks that dispense 99.99% germ-killing sanitizer gel.

NoviSign Digital Signage introduces a new line of sleek freestanding and wall mountable hand sanitizing digital kiosks. Equipped with an internal auto-dispenser that supports gel, foam or liquid sanitizer, the kiosks feature a sturdy metal enclosing and an integrated commercial grade 21.5” digital sign that is managed using NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software.

“This series of hand sanitizing kiosks are the perfect solution for high-traffic public locations such as medical clinics, malls, commercial buildings, insurance companies, and retail settings,” said Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing at NoviSign Digital Signage. “Upon walking up to the kiosk, users can receive hand sanitizer while seeing any combination of information and media being displayed on the kiosk’s screen.”

Commercial Grade Hand Sanitizing Machines

Hand sanitizer digital kiosks are the next logical step for keeping the public safe. From killing bacteria to being able to reach your audience with targeted messages better, the digital hand sanitizer kiosks offer organizations an all-in-one solution for getting their messages seen.

Supports WiFi, hardwire or 3/4G connection to the web

Internal automatic dispenser system

Built-in drip tray

Easy and secure sanitizer refill

Built-in Android media player

Touch screen or non-touch screen

A Health-Conscious Communications Tool

Because digital signage allows one to display a series of advertisements, messages, videos, news feeds and other forms of communication, anyone can display more content in a short period.

To make changes to content, all that one needs is a computer and for the hand sanitizer digital signs to be connected to the internet. Using NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software, anyone is able to create, edit and manage all of the content of the display.

From displaying a split-screen of dual running advertisements or a full-screen video, with NoviSign, it gives full control. Design content from scratch or customize one of the included templates.

Using the drag-and-drop widgets, one can insert live RSS feeds, websites, media slideshows, weather forecasts, custom scrolling tickers, HD images, social media feeds and more.

About NoviSign Digital Signage

Since 2011, NoviSign has been an industry leader of full-spectrum digital signage solutions. With over 30,000 screens deployed and managed, using NoviSign’s cloud-based digital signage software, users can remotely create, manage and update the information being displayed across any display, tablet or kiosk. Customers include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, and Papa John’s Pizza.

Learn more: www.novisign.com