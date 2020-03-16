North Texas Transit Agencies Expand Safety Protocols Around Coronavirus Concerns

North Texas public transit agencies have aggressively expanded agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Fort Worth’s Trinity Metro and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) all remain in close contact with local, state and national health authorities, including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC, and will continue to monitor the situation for residents in the North Texas region.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

DART vehicles now receive additional cleanings throughout the day. High-touch surface areas are cleaned with a solution approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as successful in killing the coronavirus, as well as influenza, rhinovirus, norovirus, salmonella, staphylococcus, and e-coli. High-touch surfaces include handrails, door buttons, grab rails and hanging straps.

Procedures remain enforced to isolate vehicles and areas that have been exposed to unsanitary and unhygienic situations. This includes removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers. DART encourages passengers who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and avoid public places.

As a DART passenger, if you see an unhygienic surface that needs attention, please contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or you can use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. DART also reminds customers that the best way to stay informed about changes in service is through DART Alerts. Customers can sign-up for DART Alerts at dart.org.

Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA)

Along with regular cleanings, DCTA uses a medical-grade disinfecting spray on all buses, trains and at the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC). In addition, they’ve increased the cleaning of critical high-touch point areas on trains, buses and at facilities such as door handles, counter tops and steering wheels. DCTA riders and employees can find more information at RideDCTA.net, including signing up for agency Rider Alerts.

DCTA encourages passengers who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and avoid public places. If you have questions or concerns, please send feedback via DCTA’s GORequest platform which is available at RideDCTA.net or you can download the free mobile app on the Apple and Google Play store.

Trinity Metro

Trinity Metro is taking precautionary measures to help safeguard customers and employees by modifying procedures to reduce exposure to coronavirus. Extra efforts have been made to increase the frequency of cleaning of high-touch areas such as door handles, railings, benches and ticket vending machines with disinfectant throughout each shift. Buses and vans are sanitized daily and all buses are equipped with ionizers, which help purify the air as it is recirculated in the vehicle. Trinity Metro TEXRail trains are disinfected daily after they have been in service.

Trinity Metro customers, partners and employees are reminded to protect their health and the health of others by washing hands regularly, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home when sick.

For questions regarding Trinity Metro’s precautionary measures in response to COVID 19 or Trinity Metro’s services, customer care representatives are available at 817-215-8600. Customers can sign up for alerts from Trinity Metro at RIDETRINITYMETRO.org.

Each North Texas agency is also prepared to escalate cleaning processes for transit vehicles should the need arise.

Trinity Railway Express (TRE)

The TRE (jointly operated by DART and Trinity Metro) continues to take additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus on trains as well as in office locations. Operation teams are disinfecting TRE trains with a focus on high-tough areas. This includes the use of a hospital-grade spray disinfectant, foaming germicidal cleaner and disinfecting wipes. Train crews have been provided hand sanitizers and access to gloves, and signage has been posted on trains to educate both employees and the public on how to avoid getting sick.

TRE passengers are encouraged to sign-up for Rider Alerts about service changes at trinityrailwayexpress.org

Protect Yourself

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: