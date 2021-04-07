Nova Bus welcomes Mylène Tassy as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Nova Bus is proud to announce the addition of Mylène Tassy as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Canada and the United States. In this new role, Mylène will lead the sales, marketing, bids and proposal, sales engineering, and product management teams.

“I am convinced that the addition of Mylène to the management team will bring our sales and product promotion to new heights,” said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus. “Her knowledge of the manufacturing and transportation industries will be highly valuable to Nova Bus. We’re very pleased to welcome her as a member of our management team.”

Mylène is recognized in the field as a natural leader who has been honing her skills throughout her 25 years of experience, most notably as Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Marketing at Thales Avionics Canada. She boasts a deep understanding of the fields of engineering, sales, proposals, and marketing in aviation and other sectors. Her business development expertise recently earned her a spot in the Excellence2020 cohort, an initiative that recognizes leaders who are making a difference in the business landscape.

After earning two bachelor’s degrees from McGill University, one in mechanical engineering with a minor in management, and the other in environmental and agricultural engineering, Mylène further boosted her skills with an MBA from the University of Cumbria in 2018.

Mylene’s diverse experience, energy, and passion, will infuse a good dose of enthusiasm within Nova Bus and our partners.

“I feel very privileged to join the great team at Nova Bus, a company recognized as a leader in its field,” said Mylène Tassy. “It’s a unique opportunity for me to contribute to the integration of new solutions and innovative technologies in response to the current and emerging needs of urban transportation.”