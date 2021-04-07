APTA applauds NTSB decision to remove positive train control from ‘Most Wanted’ list of safety recommendations

In a statement released Tuesday, April 2, President and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), Paul P. Skoutelas, applauded the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for removing the requirement that commuter railroads fully implement Positive Train Control (PTC) from its ‘Most Wanted’ list of safety recommendations.

“APTA is pleased to see the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) remove from its ‘Most Wanted’ list of safety recommendations the requirement that commuter railroads fully implement Positive Train Control (PTC). After commuter rail agencies invested more than $4 billion to implement PTC, they successfully met the statutory deadline of December 31, 2020 for full PTC implementation. In addition to the $4 billion implementation cost, commuter rail operators will spend more than $100 million each year to maintain and operate the PTC system. We appreciate the NTSB recognizing this accomplishment by removing PTC implementation from its Most Wanted list.

Industry-wide implementation of PTC has been a massive undertaking, achieved only through dedication and innovation by commuter rail operators along with PTC equipment providers, consultants, and the Federal Railroad Administration. Technological systems needed to be developed, customized, and installed to meet the unique operating requirements of each and every rail operator while ensuring that the PTC system was interoperable with other passenger and freight operators that share the tracks with commuter rail operators. Riding commuter rail is 18 times safer than driving an auto, and the commuter railroad’s monumental achievement of PTC certification will make commuter rail service even safer.”

