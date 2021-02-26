Northwest school district opt to purchase electric vehicles from Schetky Bus & Van Sales

Schetky Bus and Van Sales, America’s Electronic Bus Dealer™, recently sold electric vehicles (EVs) to Highline, Orcas Island, Lopez Island, Elma and Mary M. Knight school districts, adding EVs to their 2021 fleets. Schetky is leading the way with new EVs as green initiatives gain popularity with school bus fleets across the U.S.

Devin Denney, director of transportation for Highline Public Schools, “Being new to EVs, it was important for us to keep things as simple as possible. The idea of pairing the Proterra Drivetrain and charging system with a Thomas Conventional bus just made sense to us.”

While Schetky’s track record of sales of other hybrid and EVs has proven to be successful, their partnership with Proterra and Thomas Built Buses sees the company poised and ready to stay at the forefront of EV distribution in 2021.

According to David Schetky, co-owner of Schetky Bus & Van Sales, “When it comes to electric vehicles, Schetky has been at the forefront of this movement for both School and Commercial buses. We’ve got some exciting announcements on the horizon, utilizing our best-in-class electric and alternative fuel partnerships. We’re capable of selling new EV buses, and retrofitting fleets to upgrade them with electric drivetrains. Schetky is positioned to offer school districts with a turnkey approach to electrifying their fleets. No one else is doing this.”

Schetky also offers after-the-sales support for EVs and is a Daimler Certified Platinum Support Dealer, which was a selling point for Denney. “(Their) excellent customer service before and after the sale is also important to us. The team at Schetky Northwest knows us by name and supports our goals. As we move into the EV world, we know they will be right there with us.”

Founded in 2004, Proterra is the leader in the manufacture and design of zero-emission EVs and charging systems. Combined with the ingenuity and distribution of Thomas Built Buses on their Jouley Platform™, both lead the way for a cleaner, brighter future of EVs — the number of sales and distribution across the U.S. and Canada show they’re poised as industry leaders.

Schetky Bus & Van Sales, one of the nation’s longest-established, family-owned bus dealers, has been at the forefront of customers’ transportation needs for nearly 80 years. Their vehicles rank the highest in safety by the Federal Transit Administration and are available in multiple ADA configurations. In adding to traditional buses and vans, Schetky offers multiple solutions for transportation that utilize alternative fuels and electric power.