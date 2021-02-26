ARBOC launches its first fully accessible, battery-electric low-floor bus with the zero-emission Equess CHARGE™

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (ARBOC), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the introduction of its battery-electric low-floor purpose-built bus: the zero-emission Equess CHARGE™.

Available in 30-foot and 35-foot models, the Equess CHARGE™ builds on ARBOC’s proven Equess transit bus platform, and utilizes the in-field electric vehicle technology from New Flyer of America (New Flyer) another NFI Group subsidiary. The Equess CHARGE™ offers battery technology made in America by XALT, SIEMENS electric motors (highest torque available for steep grade cities) with efficient regenerative energy recovery, and charging infrastructure compliant with industry standards.

“Providing innovative transit solutions for over 90 years, NFI is leading the zero-emission evolution

with over 1,900 electric buses on the road in the United States and Canada. Today, we expand NFI’s comprehensive suite of sustainable transportation solutions with our Equess CHARGE,” said Doug Minix, General Manager, ARBOC. “With the Equess CHARGE, we continue to lead the industry in low-floor, accessible mobility – providing transportation solutions that improve the environment while delivering a better experience for passengers through spacious entranceways, elimination of steps, superior entry ramp ratio, and a smoother ride.”

From the introduction of low-floor cutaways, to being the first to incorporate multiplexing on all products and producing the first purpose-built medium-duty bus, ARBOC continues to lead the industry with superior manufacturing and innovative technology.

Passengers on the battery-electric Equess CHARGE™ will experience a smooth ride and added benefits the Equess design offers. With no steps throughout the bus, a spacious 39” entrance door opening, and a superior entry ramp ratio for passengers with mobility assist devices, the Equess platform offers an enhanced level of accessibility. The Equess CHARGE™ features a carrying capacity of up to 33 seated passengers and six wheelchair passengers, all accomplished by optimized battery placement on the roof of the vehicle and in a rear compartment. Extended range configurations allow for up to 437 kWh battery capacity with anticipated transit ranges of approximately 230 miles on a single charge.

The Equess CHARGE™ will feature the SIEMENS ELFA 3 direct drive motor and a roof-mounted energy storage system (“ESS”) compromised of 4-5 strings of batteries (dependent on bus length), with each string housed in an IP67 (weather tight) enclosure. The Equess CHARGE™ also includes a roof-mounted battery thermal management system, SIEMENS inverter rack assemblies (with 702 volts primary and 460 volts secondary), Parker Vansco electric controls and multiplexing, and will be compatible with a depot charger with a common CCS Type 1 plug.

The Equess CHARGE™ prototype is complete and manufacturing of the 35-foot model will commence early 2021. The first production bus will then undergo testing through the Federal Transit Administration’s Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pennsylvania in 2021, with production for distribution anticipated for Q4 of 2021. The Equess CHARGE™ will be distributed exclusively by Creative Bus Sales in the United States, and by Dynamic Specialty Vehicles, Crestline Coach, and Creative Carriage in Canada.