Nominations being accepted for BISC Norm Littler Memorial Safety Award

The Norm Littler Memorial Safety Award presented by the American Bus Association and the Bus Industry Safety Council recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the profession of safety through the development or implementation of techniques, products or safety processes and demonstrates a commitment and investment in the day-to-day safety of the traveling public by motorcoach.

The Norm Littler Memorial Safety Award is given to an individual or organization that meets the following criteria:

Has been involved in the industry for a minimum of five years

Has demonstrated leadership in their company or as an organization

An active participant in industry organizations

An active participant with federal and state stakeholders

Enhanced his/her professional status and knowledge in the field of safety through education and/or training

Developed/Implemented safety, security & occupational health programs, which have resulted in reduced risk as well as a reduction in the frequency and severity of accident/injury in the workplace/industry

Developed/Implemented innovative techniques, products, policies or safety processes that have resulted in improved compliance, security, injury prevention and/or accident reduction to the company/industry

An active participant in public/private community service organizations

Recognized as a safety or compliance resource

To assemble a nomination, please compose a narrative (as brief or lengthy as desired) that describes how the nominee meets some or all of the aforementioned criteria.

The person’s position or title is not a factor in selection; his/her achievements in the motorcoach safety field and activities within and outside of the industry are what counts.

Please forward all completed nominations including current contact details for the nominee to ABA at BISC@buses.org or via fax to 202-842-0850.

All submissions are due by December 18, 2020.