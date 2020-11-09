The purpose of the ABA Motorcoach Driver of the Year Award is to recognize an individual who has gone above and beyond the performance of his or her duties as an Over Road Motorcoach Driver, professionally executing safe motorcoach operation, while providing the traveling public with the safest form of passenger transportation in the United States.

The procedure for nominating an applicant for the award includes completing the application with the required documents by December 18, 2020. The applicant must meet all of the criteria set forth as described below. The award will be announced at the 2021 ABA Marketplace.

Award Criteria:

The Nominee must be employed as an over-the-road motorcoach driver by an ABA Member (full- or part-time).

The Nominee must have a minimum of ten (10) years cumulative experience driving an over-the-road motorcoach.

The Nominee must not have any felony convictions.

The Nominee must not have any driving violations in the past three (3) years, excluding form and manner violations.

The Nominee must not have had a chargeable accident for a minimum of ten years. Non-chargeable incidents or incidental accidents (bumpers, mirrors) do not count.

The supporting documentation required is a three (3) year history of the nominee’s motor vehicle record (MVR) and customer testimonial letters on behalf of the nominee.