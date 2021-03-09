NICE Bus launches mobile ticketing in the Transit app

Nassau Inter-County Express / NICE Bus announced today expanded mobile ticketing with the launch of the Transit app’s fare payment option. Riders can now purchase tickets using Transit, which combines fare payment with trip planning, real-time tracking, crowding information, and multimodal connections. With this integration, NICE joins the more than 30 agencies that provide mobile ticketing in Transit.

Over 40,000 NICE Bus riders already use Transit monthly to plan and track trips. These riders can now purchase their tickets directly in the app by using the “Buy ticket” button at the bottom of their screen, improving their trip planning and real-time tracking experience. Users can create a Transit account and enter their credit card information to purchase a ticket. When boarding, riders simply display the activated pass to their driver for visual validation.

The new integration was made in partnership with platform provider Masabi, who delivered the NICE GoMobile payment app in 2014. Transit has used Masabi’s Justride SDK to facilitate the integration, which rounds out a host of convenient fare payment options, including NICE GoMobile, MTA MetroCard, and cash.

In addition to simplifying travel, mobile ticketing is another way NICE Bus is keeping riders and operators safe during the pandemic. Touch-free payment with visual validation limits contact between drivers and riders while boarding, making it easy for riders to practice physical distancing whenever possible.

“By enabling riders to plan, track, and pay for their trips in one place, NICE Bus is providing customers with reliable and intuitive service at every step of their journey,” said Jack Khzouz, NICE Bus CEO. “This new partnership with Transit will allow us to better connect with ridership while providing data on multimodal ridership demand.”

Tickets purchased in Transit are valid only for NICE Bus and cannot be used for travel on MTA, Long Beach or Suffolk County Transit.