JTA partners with zTrip on discounted COVID-19 transportation

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and zTrip launched a new discounted transportation option for trips to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Jacksonville.

zTrip provides on-demand transportation services and through this partnership, will provide rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites for a flat $5 rate, for trips up to 3 miles, a discount of approximately 17% when compared to a normal fare.

“By working with our private sector partners, we are once again offering a unique solution for those who need to get to their local vaccination sites,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford, Sr. “Our goal is to ensure anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine has safe, clean and reliable transportation options to do so.”

“We genuinely feel that giving back to the community is essential to our survival,” said zTrip General Manager Bob Gagliardi. “These values are the foundation of our legendary reputation and the basis of an exceptionally positive working environment.”