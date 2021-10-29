NFI subsidiary ADL invited by UK Government to show its market-leading, electric, zero-emission double-deck bus in COP26 Blue Zone

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), is showcasing one of its electric, zero-emission, double-deck buses at the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The bus, a BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker that has been kindly lent by bus operator National Express from its West Midlands fleet, is located inside the security-controlled Blue Zone, where negotiations between world leaders take place.

ADL was invited by the UK Government as organisers of COP26 to present its solutions for sustainable transport to negotiators and global leaders in the Blue Zone at COP26. ADL has a long tradition of innovation, having brought to market the widest range of clean buses including class-leading zero-emission technologies. Over 1,000 battery-electric buses built in Britain by ADL in partnership with BYD are already on the road or on order in the United Kingdom, and second-generation hydrogen buses will follow next year. ADL’s zero emission buses for the United Kingdom are built in Britain, securing skilled green jobs and apprenticeship opportunities in the manufacturer’s own facilities across the country, as well as in its extensive supply chain. Internationally, ADL operates a network of local assembly facilities and benefits from experience shared with sister companies within NFI. Electric and hydrogen buses have critically important roles to play on the road to net zero. With our zero-emission buses operating not only across the UK but around the world, it is a great honour for Alexander Dennis to have been invited by the UK Government to present our zero-emission bus in the Blue Zone at COP26, reminding negotiators and world leaders that without investment in clean public transport, climate goals cannot be achieved,” said Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director.

“We are extremely grateful to our colleagues at National Express West Midlands for making one of their buses available for this prestigious event,” Davies continued. “We have had a longstanding partnership with them, and we continue to work collaboratively to ensure that we can support their fleet strategies as they continue their own transition to zero emissions.”

“National Express West Midlands is proud to be the UK’s greenest transport company. We bought our last ever diesel bus in 2019, and by 2030, our entire 1,600 West Midlands fleet will be zero-emission,” David Bradford, Managing Director of National Express West Midlands, said. “Our 29 ADL fully electric double decker buses have been carrying happy customers around Birmingham, Solihull and Coventry for over a year now. They’ve already saved over 1,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide going out into the atmosphere. It’s very exciting that one of those buses will be ‘in the room’ at COP26 where the decisions will be made that affect all of our futures.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.