NFI receives order from SamTrans in California for seven battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans) has awarded NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer) a contract for seven next generation battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

SamTrans provides transportation services throughout San Mateo County and into parts of San Francisco and Palo Alto, delivering over 8.5 million bus rides annually on 70 bus routes. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds and supports San Mateo County Transit District’s Sustainability Policy.

“Our long-term partnership with SamTrans spans over 40 years, during which time we delivered over 260 buses. The addition of these long-range, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses to the SamTrans fleet will support the transit agency’s pledge to provide sustainable mobility options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption, and ultimately contribute to cleaner air in California,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach.

SamTrans expects to operate these buses on a new route connecting East Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Francisco International Airport, and San Bruno BART station via US-101 and likely the freeway’s new managed lanes.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.