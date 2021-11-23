NFI raises $373,000 through annual United Way campaign, supporting 18 communities across North America

NFI Group Inc., a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its annual United Way Workplace Campaign raised $372,552 – surpassing its goal by 16% and continuing NFI’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

To date, NFI has raised over $3.1 million for United Way agencies since 2009. The campaign was again championed by employees across North America, with Director of Human Resources Michelle Whyard as Campaign Chair and teams participating from NFI subsidiaries New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis, ARBOC, NFI Parts, Carfair Composites, and KMG, all raising funds through individual, team challenge, and virtual giving initiatives.

“Giving back to the communities in which we operate is a fundamental part of how we do business at NFI,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. “Again this year, our team rallied to raise precious dollars to provide critical and basic supports to our communities.”

“Our mission at NFI is to move people—safely, accessibly, efficiently and reliably,” Harper continued. “We are committed to continuous investment in our people and processes, and we are also committed to continuous support of our communities. NFI is working to deliver better, smarter, safer, more sustainable, and more connected public transportation, and it is an important part of our story to contribute to the United Way as it works to create lasting change in communities.”

NFI’s 2021 campaign supported 18 different United Way agencies across the U.S. and Canada, located in or nearby communities where NFI has facilities, including:

• Inland Empire United Way (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

• Metro United Way (Louisville, KY)

• Renfrew County United Way (Pembroke, ON)

• Tri-County Area United Way (Marinette, WI)

• United Way Bay Area (San Francisco, CA)

• United Way Fresno & Madera Counties (Fresno, CA)

• United Way Greater Toronto (Toronto, ON)

• United Way Montréal (Montréal, QC)

• United Way of Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, MN)

• United Way of Crookston (Crookston, MN)

• United Way of Delaware County (Delaware, OH)

• United Way of East Central Alabama (Anniston, AL)

• United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area (Pembina, ND)

• United Way of Kentucky (Louisville, KY)

• United Way of Metropolitan Chicago (Chicago, IL)

• United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (Dallas, TX)

• United Way of Southern Chautauqua County (Jamestown, NY)

• United Way Winnipeg (Winnipeg, MB)

NFI supports a number of charitable organizations, and each year invests volunteer hours back into communities. One initiative includes NFI’s onsite Garden of Giving, which this year harvested over 550 pounds—up from 300 pounds in 2020—of fresh produce for Siloam Mission, a local nonprofit helping those experiencing homelessness to transition to new opportunities.