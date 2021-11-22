ABA announces COVID protocols for 2022 Marketplace in Grapevine

In a statement released Monday, The American Bus Association (ABA) announced COVID-19 protocols for 2022 Marketplace in Grapevine:

As we look to the upcoming Marketplace in Grapevine, Texas, we want to assure our attendees that we have your safety and well-being in mind.

We’re monitoring the information being released by the CDC on the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any public health concerns related to travel, mass gatherings and geographic risk assessments. Should any situation change, we will issue follow up communications.

We have been in communication with the Gaylord Texan Resort on safety preparations for our group while in Grapevine. The hotel will have hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, and we will have facemasks available.

COVID Vaccines or a Negative COVID test within 72 hours are Required to Attend Marketplace:

We ask that all attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending Marketplace. According to the CDC, people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

You will need to provide proof of vaccine status to enter the Marketplace venues. ABA is working with a third-party vendor to collect this information (while protecting individual privacy) prior to the meeting. You will receive information on how to upload your documentation in mid-December.

If you are not vaccinated, you will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test administered by a medical professional within 72 hours of arriving at Marketplace.

Also, we will require masks at all indoor activities and on Marketplace transportation unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Before attending Marketplace, we ask attendees to be mindful of their personal health status. If you feel that there is a possibility of having been exposed to anyone with a fever, coughing and difficulty breathing or if you have any of these symptoms, please stay home and contact your healthcare provider immediately. We will issue a full refund to anyone in this situation.

Attendees should be aware of how to prevent exposure of COVID-19.

Below are the CDC recommendations for prevention:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of face without gaps.

To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website.

Here are the COVID recommendations from the Texas Department of State Health Services.