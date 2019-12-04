NFI named a Manitoba Top Employer for the 10th time

NFI Group Inc. today announced it has been selected as a Top 25 Employer in Manitoba for 2020 — marking the tenth time NFI has received the recognition.

Manitoba’s Top 25 Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, and is a special designation recognizing employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Published annually since 2000, Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the nation’s best places to work.

First awarded to NFI (formerly New Flyer Industries Inc.) in 2007, the 2020 award celebrates the 10th time NFI has been honored as a recipient. As a result, NFI joins the ranks of Manitoban employers with outstanding performance in people practices, involving work environments, safety, culture, health and benefit programs, communications, training and skills development, pension and retirement support and community involvement.

NFI was selected for its outstanding employee initiatives supporting individual and team development with education, skills training, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs; mentorship and career planning assistance; financial health and stability; physical and mental wellness; workplace social and community initiatives; progressive dress codes; integrated employee communication; milestone recognitions; and supportive retirement programs.

It shows in the long-term service and employee satisfaction across the NFI team. Today, over 1,150 people of its team 9,000 strong have celebrated over 20 years of service with NFI.

“NFI has been a mainstay of Winnipeg’s employment footprint since 1930, and receiving this honor is an acknowledgment to our team for the hard work, dedication, and teamwork,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer at NFI. “With over 9,000 team members across 50 facilities in 10 countries, our heartbeat starts in Winnipeg, where our company was first founded 90 years ago, and where we employ the majority of the 3,000 Canadians on our team today. It’s special for us to have started with humble roots and have grown into the world’s leading independent bus and motor coach manufacturer providing mobility solutions around the world. We move millions of people every day, and it’s not a responsibility we take lightly — from the shop floor to city streets. We push ourselves to improve every day to be the best place to work. But good enough is never good enough. People are the secret to success and when our people thrive, our communities thrive.”

Last month, NFI reported a record United Way donation through an annual workplace campaign, led and championed by employees that generated nearly a half million dollars for 22 United Way agencies across the U.S. and Canada. NFI supports over 50 different charitable organizations each year in the communities where they operate, work, and live.

“It’s important for us to be part of this process, because it makes us better. We’re pushed to innovate and also evolve our workplace, benefits, training, technology, and people practices to better support our team as the world evolves and advances around us,” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. “We constantly challenge ourselves. We’re proud to share our story of resilience, integrity, community, teamwork, and passion. We work hard to build a diverse and inclusive workplace — it’s easy to be proud of who we are and what we stand for — but we’re never done.”