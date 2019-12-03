ABC Tech Team Participates in EV Training at Van Hool Factory

A team of ABC technicians recently visited the Van Hool factory in Belgium for preliminary training and product knowledge transfer to support the forthcoming Van Hool CX45E All Electric bus release. Together with ABC and Proterra, Van Hool continues to make preparations for the innovative new model introduction planned for North American unveiling at UMA Expo 2020 in Nashville.

The new Van Hool CX45E combines the Siemens modular ELFA II drivetrain system with Proterra’s industry leading E2 high power, high density battery system, in conjunction with energy efficient ELFA drive and converter technology to support daily range targets for operators. The vehicle’s zero emissions and quiet battery drive offers a smooth comfortable ride with very low noise levels to enhance the passenger experience like never before.

“Together with our partners Van Hool and Proterra, ABC is leveraging deep expertise to bring advanced electric technology to the motorcoach segment,” said Roman Cornell, President and Chief Commercial Officer at ABC Companies. “We are pleased to migrate the benefits and utility of electric vehicle technology enjoyed in the automotive and transit segments to our customer base.”

In 2020 operators can also expect to see enhanced interior designs onboard the CX series (including the new CX45E model) which integrates a restyled passenger entry, cabin and restroom, as well as a fully redesigned driver’s area and new digital dash display.

The new Van Hool all electric, zero-emission CX45E will be showcased at next year’s UMA Expo 2020 where ABC and partners will present a complete overview of the project and be on hand to field questions about the innovative new electric model which offers all the luxury passenger amenities owners expect from the standard Van Hool CX Series equipment.