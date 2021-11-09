NFI introduces NFI Financial Solutions™

NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced the launch of NFI Financial Solutions™ – its comprehensive vehicle, infrastructure, and battery financing service. The announcement occurred during the American Public Transportation Association’s TRANSform Conference and EXPO in Orlando, Florida.

NFI Financial Solutions™ offers North American public and private operators the flexibility and support needed to procure vehicles, infrastructure, and batteries, ultimately supporting fleet deployment while also making the transition to zero-emission more accessible. Financing covers new and pre-owned buses and coaches, infrastructure development (including hardware, software, and support services offered by NFI Infrastructure Solutions), and vehicle batteries.

“NFI Financial Solutions effectively matches our customers with the industry’s most competitive lenders and enables the purchase and deployment of NFI’s mobility solutions,” said Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer, NFI. “Previously known as MCI Financial Services, the all new NFI Financial Solutions has expanded to incorporate innovative financing for batteries and infrastructure and can now support the purchase of any NFI vehicle in any propulsion – spanning the entire New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis, and ARBOC product lines.”

Designed to keep mobility projects moving, NFI Financial Solutions™ delivers numerous benefits, including easy application processes, access to competitive financing from top lenders, purchase support for any propulsion (including clean diesel, compressed natural gas, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell-electric), and customized financial solutions tailored to unique customer situations and needs.

Financing options include tax-exempt lease purchases (or “TELPs”), fixed or floating rate loans, Terminal Rental Adjustment Clause (or “TRAC”) leases, and special payment structures such as seasonal, step-up, or step-down payments. To learn more, visit nfigroup.com/fs.