ABC Companies to Highlight Partnership with Vicinity Motor Corp. at APTA EXPO

ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment in the United States and Canada, will highlight its recently announced distributor arrangement with Vicinity Motor Corp., a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses at the upcoming APTA Expo. ABC is selling and supporting Vicinity™ heavy-duty mid-size buses and the Vicinity Lightning™ EV with new and existing customers.

With the addition of Vicinity’s product suite, ABC is positioned to more fully address shifting transit priorities, especially for smaller buses used for transit-on-demand and shuttle services, advanced ADA-compliant models and expanded zero-emission and battery-electric options. As a distributor for Vicinity and other manufacturers, ABC will become a one-stop shop for transit agencies and operators, allowing them to purchase, find parts for and service their vehicles all with one trusted and established partner, saving them time and money.

At the APTA Expo, ABC and Vicinity Motor Corp., will jointly exhibit a range of heavy-duty, light-duty and special purpose vehicles to offer the ultimate in flexibility and functionality, paired with the personal service and responsiveness that is the hallmark of ABC. Among the Vicinity vehicles to be displayed are the Vicinity Classic 30’ CNG, a scaled down model to allow for versatile uses and easy maneuverability in any community and the Vicinity Lightning 28-foot low-floor EV, a smaller and more sustainably driven model. ABC will also feature Vicinity’s recently acquired Optimal EV light-duty all-electric cut-away shuttle, perfect for driving in smaller inner-city locations and for paratransit applications.

Canadian-based Vicinity Motor Corp. has invested heavily in expanding its U.S. presence in light of the new relationship with ABC Companies. The company is in the process of building a new state-of-the art manufacturing facility in the state of Washington. The first of these fully Buy America compliant vehicles will roll off the line in early 2022 and are available for purchase now.

“ABC entered the transit vehicle distributor market to offer the versatility, control and single-source convenience operators want and need,” said ABC Companies President and Chief Commercial Officer Roman Cornell. “Our relationship with Vicinity enhances our ability to sell truly differentiated models and options that solve pressing challenges and trending issues. We’ve entered the market in a big way, looking to make positive changes and add value, and we believe this product line up measures up to that goal.”

ABC Companies and Vicinity invite you to re-imagine transit and re-evaluate your options by visiting them and their “Vehicles of Change” at the APTA Expo (booth numbers 1701 and 1901) or to get more information at https://www.abc-companies.com/ or https://vicinitymotorcorp.com/.